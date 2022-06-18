Birthday & Retirement Richard Knott Richard Knott will be turning 62 on June 24th. Richard is also retiring from the Star-Herald, where he has worked for 42 years. Please help us celebrate by sending cards to PO Box 748, Minatare, NE 69356 and join us for a barbeque from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Oregon Trail Park, 17th Trail Ct, Gering.