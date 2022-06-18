Birthday & Retirement Richard Knott Richard Knott will be turning 62 on June 24th. Richard is also retiring from the Star-Herald, where he has worked for 42 years. Please help us celebrate by sending cards to PO Box 748, Minatare, NE 69356 and join us for a barbeque from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Oregon Trail Park, 17th Trail Ct, Gering.
Birthday / Retirement Richard Knott
Related to this story
Most Popular
Birthday Carr Trumbull Carr Trumbull will be celebrating his 90th birthday on June 14. His wife, Sarah; children, Bill and Cheryl Trumbull, Ji…
Birthday Jerry Rupp Jerry Rupp will be celebrating his 85th birthday on June 17th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Card…
Birthday Paul Blome This amigo, Paul Blome, is turning 90 on June 24th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Please mail car…
Birthday Harry Safford, Jr. Harry Safford Jr. will be turning 90 on June 22, 2022. Please join his family in celebrating this milestone at the…
Birthday Lee Sherard Lee Sherard will be celebrating her 80th birthday on June 21. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower as sh…
Birthday Janice Wynne Janice Wynne will be celebrating her 80th birthday on June 8. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Car…