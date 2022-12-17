90th Birthday Richard White The family of Rich White would like to honor him for his 90th birthday on Jan. 1st with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1308 T St, Bridgeport, NE 69336.
Birthday-Richard White
Birth Freya Olivia Welch Candice and Sean Welch of Dalton are excited to announce the birth of their daughter, Freya Olivia Welch. Freya was b…
80th Birthday Ramona Handley Ramona Handley will celebrating her 80th birthday on December 6, 2022. Please send cards to: Ramona Handley, Monu…
81st Birthday Verlie Wagoner Verlie Wagoner will be celebrating her 81st birthday on December 18, 2022. Her family would like to honor her wit…
80th Birthday Randy Hauck Randy Hauck turned 80 on December 2nd. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be…