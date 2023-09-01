90th Birthday Ruth Hein The family of Ruth Hein would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on September 26. Please help us celebrate with her by sending cards and memories to: Ruth Hein, Green House Living / Scott Cottage, 2311 Shirley Cove, Sheridan, WY 82801. Thank you for remembering Ruth on this special milestone birthday!!
Birthday-Ruth Hein
Related to this story
Most Popular
90th Birthday Elsie Conrad Elsie Conrad is turning 90 and her kids want to have a party! Please join us from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for a…
85th Birthday Darlene Briggs Please join us for cake and conversation as we celebrate the 85th birthday of Darlene Briggs. Reception is from 2…
90th Birthday Darr John Come and celebrate the love, the life, and the stories of a very special 90-year-old! An open house for Darr John is f…