80th Birthday Ruth "Ruthie" Johannes Ruth "Ruthie" Johannes will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 25, 2023. She was born on Easter Sunday to Henry and Eva (Weisgerber) Johannes at the Methodist Hospital in Scottsbluff. Her family and friends would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send cards to 3902 Avenue D Apt # 8, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Thanks to all who send birthday greetings.
