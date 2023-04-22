Related to this story

80th Birthday Jim Price Jim Price turns 80 years old on April 18th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Please help make hi…

Birth Matilda "Millie" Tran Theodore Tran, along with his parents, Brooke and Duong, are pleased to announce the birth of his sister, Matilda …

90th Birthday Patsy Yenney Patsy Yenney is celebrating her 90th birthday. Cards may be sent to 1225 12th St, Apt 3G, Gering NE 69341.

80th Birthday Ken Mickey Ken Mickey will be celebrating his 80th birthday on April 25th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower…

95th Birthday Bessie Hubbard HAPPY BIRTHDAY BESSIE HUBBARD! Bessie Hubbard, a longtime resident of Bayard, turns "95" years young on April 21,…