 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday-Verlie Wagoner

  • 0
Birthday-Verlie Wagoner

81st Birthday Verlie Wagoner Verlie Wagoner will be celebrating her 81st birthday on December 18, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send cards to Verlie Wagoner, 2100 Circle Drive, Rm 319C, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday - Karen Parish

Birthday - Karen Parish

86th Birthday Karen Parish Karen Parish is celebrating her 86th birthday on November 12th! Her family would like to honor her with a card show…

Birthday-Esther Schlotthauer

Birthday-Esther Schlotthauer

97th Birthday Esther Schlotthauer Mrs. Esther Schlotthauer will be celebrating her 97th birthday on November 22. Her family would like to hono…

Birthday-Mable Meland

Birthday-Mable Meland

80th Birthday Mable Meland Mable Meland will be celebrating her 80th birthday on November 28, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a …

Birth - Thomas Frank Semin

Birth - Thomas Frank Semin

Birth Thomas Frank Semin Joey and Emmett Semin would like to announce the birth of their brother on May 18, 2022, in Omaha. Proud parents are …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News