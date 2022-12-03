81st Birthday Verlie Wagoner Verlie Wagoner will be celebrating her 81st birthday on December 18, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send cards to Verlie Wagoner, 2100 Circle Drive, Rm 319C, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday-Verlie Wagoner
Related to this story
Most Popular
86th Birthday Karen Parish Karen Parish is celebrating her 86th birthday on November 12th! Her family would like to honor her with a card show…
97th Birthday Esther Schlotthauer Mrs. Esther Schlotthauer will be celebrating her 97th birthday on November 22. Her family would like to hono…
80th Birthday Mable Meland Mable Meland will be celebrating her 80th birthday on November 28, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a …
Birth Thomas Frank Semin Joey and Emmett Semin would like to announce the birth of their brother on May 18, 2022, in Omaha. Proud parents are …