Birthday/Anniversary Ken & Eilene Gier Ken Gier celebrated his 90th birthday on January 7, 2022. This lovely couple will also be celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary on January 11, 2022. They were married in Pamona, California on January 11, 1959. To honor these special occasions, please send birthday wishes and congratulations to: 1706 3rd Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.