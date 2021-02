Birthday Patricia "Pat" Baum Patricia "Pat" Baum will be celebrating her 80th birthday. She was born February 24, 1941 in Scottsbluff and has resided in the local area her entire life. Patricia is the mother of Shelly (Steven) Hill and the grandmother of Ashley Hill and Connor Hill, all of Arizona. The family would like to honor her milestone birthday with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to Patricia at: 2695 Monument Valley Drive, Gering, NE 69341.