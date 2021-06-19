Birthday Peggy Henderson Peggy Henderson, a farm girl born and raised in Minatare and then moved to the big city of Scottsbluff will celebrate her 80th birthday on June 29, 2021. She is a world renowned master gardener. Peggy's husband, Sid, and their three sons, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and extended family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 2510 6th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
