Birthday William (Bill) Wallesen William (Bill) Wallesen will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on February 1, 2021. His wife, Sheryl, and his children, Kirk (Clorinda), Mike (Patrice), Pat (Denise) Wallesen, and Tom Harvey and Mike (Jodi) Harvey, and his 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren would like to honor him with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: P.O. Box 236, Dalton, NE 69131.