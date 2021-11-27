Birthday Nov 27, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Helene Jesse Helene Jesse will be celebrating her 100th birthday on December 6, 2021. Her family would like to honor he with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: Wel-Life, 617 West 33rd, Room 212, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. 0 comments Tags Birthday Scottsbluff Birthday Helene Jesse Helene Jesse Ne West Wish Life Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Anniversary Nov 20, 2021 Birthday David Hoffman David will be celebrating his 70th birthday on November 23, 2021. Please join his wife, Cynthia and their children, Eri… Birthdays Birthday Nov 20, 2021 Birthday Chuck Cowan If you know this fishing guy, give him a call, text or visit. He will be 75 on November 27, 2021. If you would like to se… Birthdays Birth Nov 20, 2021 Birth Amelia Rhea Sullivan Rachel and Ryan Sullivan of Grand Island, NE, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Rhea. Welco… Birthdays Birthday Updated 1 hr ago Birthday Josephine "Josie" Delgado Josie will be turning 100 on December 2, 2021. She was born on December 2nd, 1921. There will be a "Century… Birthdays Birth Nov 20, 2021 Birth Cal Joseph Lussetto Daneff Ro Daneff of Santa Cruz, California is proud to announce the birth of her baby brother, Cal Joseph Lussetto D… Birthdays Birthday Nov 13, 2021 Birthday Karen Parish Karen Parish is celebrating her 85th Birthday on November 12th! Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. B…