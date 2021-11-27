 Skip to main content
Birthday Helene Jesse Helene Jesse will be celebrating her 100th birthday on December 6, 2021. Her family would like to honor he with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: Wel-Life, 617 West 33rd, Room 212, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Birthday David Hoffman David will be celebrating his 70th birthday on November 23, 2021. Please join his wife, Cynthia and their children, Eri…

Birthday Chuck Cowan If you know this fishing guy, give him a call, text or visit. He will be 75 on November 27, 2021. If you would like to se…

Birth Amelia Rhea Sullivan Rachel and Ryan Sullivan of Grand Island, NE, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Rhea. Welco…

Birthday Josephine "Josie" Delgado Josie will be turning 100 on December 2, 2021. She was born on December 2nd, 1921. There will be a "Century…

Birth Cal Joseph Lussetto Daneff Ro Daneff of Santa Cruz, California is proud to announce the birth of her baby brother, Cal Joseph Lussetto D…

Birthday Karen Parish Karen Parish is celebrating her 85th Birthday on November 12th! Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. B…

