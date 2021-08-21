 Skip to main content
Birthday
Birthday

Birthday Dorothy Hill Dorothy Hill of Morrill marks her 65th birthday and retirement from nursing on August 22, 2021. Well known in the local geriatric nursing community, Dorothy passionately served our elders as an RN for 44 years in nursing homes throughout western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. A skillful nurse and mentor, she led by example and was a role model for countless nurse aides, LPNs, and RNs in her field. Dorothy is a true healer, having touched the lives of each resident and family she served. She leaves a legacy of providing outstanding nursing care with sincere kindness and compassion. Please join her family in honoring her birthday and retirement with a card shower. Sentiments may be delivered to: Dorothy Hill, 1030 SB Rd, Morrill, NE 69358.

