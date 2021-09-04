Birthday Carol Phinney Carol Phinney will be turning 90 years old on September 13, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower and an open house. The open house will take place on September 12th between 12-2pm at Heritage Estates, 1270 Estates Dr., Gering, Ne. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 15 Brentwood Court, Scottsbluff, Ne 69361.