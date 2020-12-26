 Skip to main content
Birthday John Randall John Randall will be celebrating his 80th Birthday December 21, 2020. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Help John celebrate by sending birthday wishes to: 1940 Birch Street, Gering, NE 69341.

Birthday Edwin Blomberg Edwin Blomberg is celebrating his 100th birthday on December 22. Please send greetings at this address: Edwin Blomberg…

Birthday Howard Simon Howard Simon celebrated his 88th birthday on December 16, 2020. His daughter, Debra Mcvicker (Brad); grandchildren, Dani…

Birthday Sid Henderson Sid Henderson, a true gentleman and a scholar, will be celebrating his 80th birthday on December 26, 2020. His family w…

Birthday/Retirement Cathy Schumacher Cathy Schumacher has two wonderful occasions coming up, and her family invites you to share in these two …

Birthday Edna Hessler Edna Hessler is turning 90 on December 16th. Because we can't celebrate in person, her sons, Lee, Rick, and Vern and fam…

Birthday Nancy Maser Nancy Verneice Maser will be celebrating her 95th Birthday on Wednesday, December 23. Her family would like to honor her …

Birthday Helen Arntt Helen Arntt will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Decebmer 24, 2020. Her family would like to honor her with a card sh…

Birthday Daniel Spencer Daniel Spencer will celebrating 75 years this December 19th. If you would like to wish Dan a happy birthday by card, i…

Birthday Barbara (Burney) Luce Barbara (Burney) Luce will be turning 80 years old on December 22, 2020. Please join Russell, his children (Kur…

Birthday Keeta Thompson Keeta Thompson will be celebrating her 90th birthday on December 8, 2020. Her family would like to honor her with a ca…

