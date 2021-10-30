Birthday Verna (Ziegler) Nab Verna (Ziegler) Nab, born November 14, 1941 in Scottsbluff Nebraska to Richard and Thelma (Tilton) Jones as we recently learned, and lovingly adopted by Henry and Marie (Hessler) Ziegler will be celebrating her 80th birthday this year. We want to surprise her with a secret card shower to make it special. We would love if you could send your favorite memory or a photo in a card. This is a big birthday and her first one without her beloved husband Larry Nab so we want to fill it with extra love and joy to lift her spirit and celebrate this milestone. Address all cards to her daughter whom she lives with, Lori Sisneros, 15747 SW Wintergreen St., Portland, OR 97223.