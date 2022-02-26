Birthday Maxine E. (Hults) Walker Maxine will be turning 80 on March 1, 2022. Her children are hosting a Birthday Open House at the Mitchell Federated Church on March 5th from 1-3pm. If you are unable to attend and would like to send a card, birthday wishes can be sent to: 1270 17th Street, Apt. 1, Gering, NE 69341.
Birthday
