Birthday Marilyn Einfalt Marilyn Einfalt (Herdt) will be honored with a card shower for her 80th Birthday on January 14. She was born 1941 in Gering on the Fred Scoggin Farm, South of Gering, to Mike & Frieda Herdt. Married to Ned Einfalt for 55 years and blessed with three children, Terry, Jeff & Jennifer. four grandsons Evan Spencer, Zack Wood, Jesse & Casey Einfalt & 2 Great Grandchildren. If you would like to send birthday wishes, send them to Marilyn at: 2209 Avenue N, Sottsbluff, NE 69361.