Birthday Marilyn Einfalt Marilyn Einfalt (Herdt) will be honored with a card shower for her 80th Birthday on January 14. She was born 1941 in Gering on the Fred Scoggin Farm, South of Gering, to Mike & Frieda Herdt. Married to Ned Einfalt for 55 years and blessed with three children, Terry, Jeff & Jennifer. four grandsons Evan Spencer, Zack Wood, Jesse & Casey Einfalt & 2 Great Grandchildren. If you would like to send birthday wishes, send them to Marilyn at: 2209 Avenue N, Sottsbluff, NE 69361.

Birthday Gonzalo Torres 90 and still reeling them in! Gonzalo Torres will celebrate his 90th birthday on January 10, 2021. Gonzalo's children,…

Birthday Richard Duncan Richard Duncan will be celebrating his 80th birthday on January 17, 2021. His wife Anita and sons, Floyd & James, …

Birthday Shirley McKee Shirley (Butcher) (Pieper) McKee will be celebrating her 90th birthday on January 9, 2021. Please join her children; Ti…

Birthday Martha Elizebeth Quevedo Martha Elizebeth Quevedo celebrated her 100th birthday on January 1, 2021. She was born in Topeka, Kansas. H…

Birthday John Randall John Randall will be celebrating his 80th Birthday December 21, 2020. His family would like to honor him with a card sho…

Birthday Louie Menghini Louie Menghini celebrated his 80th birthday on January 2, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card shower.…

Birthday Viola Mittleider Viola Mittleider will celebrate her 100th birthday January 6, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card s…

Birthday/Retirement Cathy Schumacher Cathy Schumacher has two wonderful occasions coming up, and her family invites you to share in these two …

Birthday Howard Simon Howard Simon celebrated his 88th birthday on December 16, 2020. His daughter, Debra Mcvicker (Brad); grandchildren, Dani…

