Birthday Donna Giebler Please join us in celebrating Donna Giebler's 85th birthday on March 28th with a card shower. Hosted by her daughters Mary Pettijohn, Chris Reyes, Faye Valenzuela, Kathy Thompson, Denise Embree, Amy Martindale, her sons-in-law, 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Cards and well wishes can be sent to: 317 Berit Ct. Apt 6, Scottsbluff NE 69361.
Birthday
Related to this story
Most Popular
Birthday Doris Reifschneider Darlene Dietz CARD PARTY!! Please join us in celebrating the life and adventures of two of THE loveliest ladies, …
Birthday Doug Kent Doug Kent will be turning 82 on March 16, 2022. If you wish to honor this special occasion for him, please call him and wis…
Birthday Jack Miller Jack Miller will be having his 80th birthday on March 23rd. Help him celebrate with a card shower. Please mail to: Jack L…
Birthday Betty Jo Gerhard Happy 90th birthday to Betty Jo Gerhard! Her children, Steve (Nancy) Gerhard, Cindy (Jim) McClelland, Anne (Tyler) B…
Birthday Ellen Maxcy Ellen Maxcy will celebrate her 104th birthday with her family March 14, 2022. Ellen came to Bayard with Herald Maxcy on t…
Birth Luxe Marie Blyth Lakyn Rae Blyth, of Norfolk, NE is proud to announce the birth of her baby sister Luxe Marie Blyth. Luxe was born Febru…
Birthday Alan Minch Alan Minch of Gering, NE will be celebrating his 90th birthday on February 26, 2022. Please join his children, Kathy (Gale…