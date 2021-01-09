 Skip to main content
Birthday Richard Duncan Richard Duncan will be celebrating his 80th birthday on January 17, 2021. His wife Anita and sons, Floyd & James, would like to honor him with cards. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 1818 Ave L, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Birthday Shirley McKee Shirley (Butcher) (Pieper) McKee will be celebrating her 90th birthday on January 9, 2021. Please join her children; Ti…

Birthday Viola Mittleider Viola Mittleider will celebrate her 100th birthday January 6, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card s…

Birthday Martha Elizebeth Quevedo Martha Elizebeth Quevedo celebrated her 100th birthday on January 1, 2021. She was born in Topeka, Kansas. H…

Birthday Louie Menghini Louie Menghini celebrated his 80th birthday on January 2, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card shower.…

Birthday John Randall John Randall will be celebrating his 80th Birthday December 21, 2020. His family would like to honor him with a card sho…

Birthday Violet Knaub Violet Knaub celebrated her 87th birthday on December 26th. Her husband George, and daughter Georgie invite you to parti…

Birthday/Retirement Cathy Schumacher Cathy Schumacher has two wonderful occasions coming up, and her family invites you to share in these two …

Birthday Nancy Maser Nancy Verneice Maser will be celebrating her 95th Birthday on Wednesday, December 23. Her family would like to honor her …

Birthday Howard Simon Howard Simon celebrated his 88th birthday on December 16, 2020. His daughter, Debra Mcvicker (Brad); grandchildren, Dani…

