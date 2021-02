Birthday Arnold "Hank" Ostdiek Arnold "Hank" Ostdiek of Bridgeport will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 8, 2021. He was born Feb. 8, 1931, at Lawrence, NE. His sons Steve, Dave, Don, Jim, and Jerry, their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, would like to honor him with a card shower. Send cards to PO Box 428, Bridgeport, NE, 69336.