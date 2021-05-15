 Skip to main content
Birthday
Birthday

Birthday

Birthday Al Edwards This handsome guy celebrated his 90th Birthday on May 5, 2021. Al, known as "Squirt" growing up in Lyman, NE, lives in Scottsbluff with his bride, Laura, who also enjoyed a recent 90th Birthday celebration. They have been married 71 years. The couple's four children, Rod (MaryAnn) Edwards, Brad (Jackie) Edwards, Lori (Brett) Hoppes, and Sheli Goodwin, along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren invite you to honor Al with a card shower by sending your Birthday wishes to 1805 E. 32nd Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Glady Helzer Special then and now, Glady Helzer will celebrate her 95th Birthday May 15th. Glady resides at The Residency.

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Dorothy Hinman Dorothy Hinman Will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 15,2021. She was born at home in rural Melbeta. Her daught…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Edna Darlene Brill Darlene celebrated her 90th birthday on April 29, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Bir…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Gary Larson Gary Lee Larson of Morrill will be celebrating his 75th birthday on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Gary was born May 9, 1946 at Dal…

Birth
Birthdays

Birth

Birth Owyn Marlo Connor Owyn Marlo Connor was born at 6:55pm on March 6, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center. She weighed 9lbs. 1oz. and was …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Patricia (Sorok) Broderick Patricia Broderick will celebrate her 70th birthday on April 23, 2021. Well wishes may be sent to: 1901 Av…

Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Ruben (Gene) Siegfried Ruben (Gene) Siegfried will celebrate his 80th birthday May 3, 2021. Please join his family: wife, Patricia, s…

Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Betty Seger Betty E. Seger will celebrate her 85th birthday on May 8, 2021. Family members would like to honor her with a card shower…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Lorrine Hein Lorrine Hein will be celebrating her 85th birthday on April 29, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card sho…

