Birthday
Birthday

Birthday

Birthday Barbara Skiles Barbara Skiles will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 20, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 814 West 26th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Raul Flores Sr. Raul Flores Sr. of Gering will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. His wife Virginia, and th…

Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Joyce Y. Miller Joyce Y. Miller will be celebrating her 80th birthday June 12, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card s…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Udell L Hughes Sr. Happy 95th Birthday, Dr. Udell L Hughes Sr! Udell was born May 19, 1926 in Crawford, Nebraska, raised in Californi…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Richard Brown Richard Brown will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 1, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card sho…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Twila Enlow Look who is turning 85! Twila Enlow will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Her family and frien…

+2
Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Yvonne Hoffman Yvonne Hoffman will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 18th, 2021. She was born on a farm Southeast of Sidney, NE…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday John Ferguson John Ferguson will be celebrating his 70th birthday on May 24, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card sho…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Al Edwards This handsome guy celebrated his 90th Birthday on May 5, 2021. Al, known as "Squirt" growing up in Lyman, NE, lives in Sco…

