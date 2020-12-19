 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 comments

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Birthday/Retirement Cathy Schumacher Cathy Schumacher has two wonderful occasions coming up, and her family invites you to share in these two events! Cathy's 66th birthday is December 22, AND on December 31, 2020, she is retiring from Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWYN) after a successful 22 year career. Since we can't celebrate in person, let's shower Cathy with cards, notes, blessings and well wishes and fill her mail box! Send your cards to: 535 H Street, Gering NE 69341, and help her celebrate!!!!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Edna Hessler Edna Hessler is turning 90 on December 16th. Because we can't celebrate in person, her sons, Lee, Rick, and Vern and fam…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Nadine Dietrich Nadine Dietrich will be celebrating her 95th birthday on December 12, 2020 with children Roxi Smith, Natalie (David) …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Daniel Spencer Daniel Spencer will celebrating 75 years this December 19th. If you would like to wish Dan a happy birthday by card, i…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Marian Rogers Marian Rogers will be celebrating her 90th birthday on December 10, 2020. Her family would like to honor this special o…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Ron Asmus Ron Asmus celebrated his 80th birthday on May 7, 2020. If you see him, wish him a belated happy birthday.

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Patty Rice Patty Rice will be celebrating her 90th birthday on December 16, 2020. Her family would like to honor this special occasio…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Keeta Thompson Keeta Thompson will be celebrating her 90th birthday on December 8, 2020. Her family would like to honor her with a ca…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Lucy Carr Happy, Happy birthday to Lucy Carr, 85 years young on December 13. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News