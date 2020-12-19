Birthday/Retirement Cathy Schumacher Cathy Schumacher has two wonderful occasions coming up, and her family invites you to share in these two events! Cathy's 66th birthday is December 22, AND on December 31, 2020, she is retiring from Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWYN) after a successful 22 year career. Since we can't celebrate in person, let's shower Cathy with cards, notes, blessings and well wishes and fill her mail box! Send your cards to: 535 H Street, Gering NE 69341, and help her celebrate!!!!