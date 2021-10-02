Birthday Katharine Nelson Katharine Nelson turns 100 on October 3, 2021. Her son, Marvin (Susan) Nelson, daughter Barb (Chris) Jensen, grandchildren, Bill Sonnie, Bob (Kim) Sonnie, Eric Sonnie, Sherrie (Dan) Yager & Mark (Assunta) Nelson and great grandchildren are wishing her a very happy birthday. Friends, relatives or anyone that would like to send her a card can send it to her at: Heritage Estates, 2325 Lodge Dr. #504, Gering, NE 69341.