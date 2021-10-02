 Skip to main content
Birthday Katharine Nelson Katharine Nelson turns 100 on October 3, 2021. Her son, Marvin (Susan) Nelson, daughter Barb (Chris) Jensen, grandchildren, Bill Sonnie, Bob (Kim) Sonnie, Eric Sonnie, Sherrie (Dan) Yager & Mark (Assunta) Nelson and great grandchildren are wishing her a very happy birthday. Friends, relatives or anyone that would like to send her a card can send it to her at: Heritage Estates, 2325 Lodge Dr. #504, Gering, NE 69341.

Birthday Marvel Freudenberg-Moore Please join us in celebrating Marvel Freudenberg-Moore's 101 birthday with a cake reception Saturday, Octobe…

Birthday Jude Walker Jude Walker will be celebrating her 80th birthday on October 1, 2021! Her sons, Lowell and Lansen Fleenor, and their fami…

Birthday Betty Schmitz Betty Schmitz will be turning 90 years old on September 27th, 2021. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren…

Birthday Bruce Black Bruce Black celebrated his 75th birthday on September 15th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthd…

Birthday Larry Heppner Larry Heppner will be turning 90 on September 10, 2021. His children, grandchildren and great granddaughter will be cel…

Birthday Ben Mortimore Ben Mortimore will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on September 13th. Please send him a card to remind him that he is …

Birthday Mary Hopkins The family of Mary Hopkins of Bayard would like to celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower. Mry will turn 80 year…

Birthday Carol Phinney Carol Phinney will be turning 90 years old on September 13, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower…

