Birthday Cheryl Wilkinson Cheryl Wilkinson will be celebrating her 99th birthday on February 25, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 555 H Street, Gering, NE 69341.

Birthday Richard Paulsen Richard Paulsen will celebrate his 80th birthday on February 16. Dick's family would like to honor this special occas…

Birthday Nancy Sato Nancy Sato of Scottsbluff, formerly of Mitchell, celebrated her 88th birthday on February 12. Nancy's children - Lynne Cal…

Birthday Bob Pile Bob Pile is celebrating his 70th Valentine birthday today, February 14th!! His family invites you to fill his mailbox with c…

Birthday Jim Harrison Jim Harrison is celebrating his 80th Birthday on February 21, 2021. His children, Jim & Diana Harrison, Cheryl &…

Birthday Arnold "Hank" Ostdiek Arnold "Hank" Ostdiek of Bridgeport will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 8, 2021. He was born Feb. 8, …

Birthday Donald (Mike) Weinmeister Donald (Mike) Weinmeister will be celebrating his 75th birthday on February 12, 2021. His family would like…

Birthday Lila Doll Lila Doll, long time Gering resident, will celebrate her 92nd birthday on February 7th. Lila's family, Steve & Patty Do…

Birthday Everett Mount Everett Mount will be celebrating his 80th birthday on February 9, 2021. He was born on February 9, 1941! Everett's chi…

Birthday Barbara Williams Barbara Williams will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 10, 2021. Her family would like to honor this spe…

