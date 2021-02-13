Birthday Feb 13, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Richard Paulsen Richard Paulsen will celebrate his 80th birthday on February 16. Dick's family would like to honor this special occasion with a card shower. Please send birthday greetings to: Dick Paulsen, 1430 K Street, Gering, NE 69341. 0 comments Tags Richard Paulsen Richard Paulsen Birthday Greeting Dick Paulsen Occasion Shower Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Feb 6, 2021 Birthday Donald (Mike) Weinmeister Donald (Mike) Weinmeister will be celebrating his 75th birthday on February 12, 2021. His family would like… Birthdays Birthday Feb 6, 2021 Birthday Arnold "Hank" Ostdiek Arnold "Hank" Ostdiek of Bridgeport will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 8, 2021. He was born Feb. 8, … Birthdays Birthday Feb 6, 2021 Birthday Everett Mount Everett Mount will be celebrating his 80th birthday on February 9, 2021. He was born on February 9, 1941! Everett's chi… Birthdays Birthday Feb 6, 2021 Birthday Lila Doll Lila Doll, long time Gering resident, will celebrate her 92nd birthday on February 7th. Lila's family, Steve & Patty Do… Birthdays Birthday Jan 30, 2021 Birthday Barbara Williams Barbara Williams will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 10, 2021. Her family would like to honor this spe… Birthdays Birthday Jan 30, 2021 Birthday William (Bill) Wallesen William (Bill) Wallesen will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on February 1, 2021. His wife, Sheryl, and his … Birthdays Birthday Jan 16, 2021 Birthday Marilyn Einfalt Marilyn Einfalt (Herdt) will be honored with a card shower for her 80th Birthday on January 14. She was born 1941 in … Birthdays Birthday Jan 23, 2021 Birthday Delores Hubbard Delores Hubbard will have her 80th birthday on January 31, 2021. Help her celebrate with a card shower sent to: 7387 …