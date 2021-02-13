 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 comments

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Birthday Richard Paulsen Richard Paulsen will celebrate his 80th birthday on February 16. Dick's family would like to honor this special occasion with a card shower. Please send birthday greetings to: Dick Paulsen, 1430 K Street, Gering, NE 69341.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Donald (Mike) Weinmeister Donald (Mike) Weinmeister will be celebrating his 75th birthday on February 12, 2021. His family would like…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Arnold "Hank" Ostdiek Arnold "Hank" Ostdiek of Bridgeport will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 8, 2021. He was born Feb. 8, …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Everett Mount Everett Mount will be celebrating his 80th birthday on February 9, 2021. He was born on February 9, 1941! Everett's chi…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Lila Doll Lila Doll, long time Gering resident, will celebrate her 92nd birthday on February 7th. Lila's family, Steve & Patty Do…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Barbara Williams Barbara Williams will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 10, 2021. Her family would like to honor this spe…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday William (Bill) Wallesen William (Bill) Wallesen will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on February 1, 2021. His wife, Sheryl, and his …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Marilyn Einfalt Marilyn Einfalt (Herdt) will be honored with a card shower for her 80th Birthday on January 14. She was born 1941 in …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Delores Hubbard Delores Hubbard will have her 80th birthday on January 31, 2021. Help her celebrate with a card shower sent to: 7387 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News