Birthday Shirley Martin Shirley Martin will be celebrating her 85th Birthday on April 14th. Please help us make her birthday special and send birthday wishes to her at: Shirley L. Martin, 2325 Lodge Drive, Room 402B, Gering, NE 69341.
Birthday Winnie Smith If you know this lovely lady, you know her kindness overflows to everyone she knows. Let's make her 80th birthday a spec…
Birthday Robert (Bob) Zweifel Robert (Bob) Zweifel will turn 85 on April 12, 2022. There will be a social gathering at the Lyman Firehall on A…
Birthday Dan Windhorst Dan Windhorst will be celebrating his 80th birthday on April 12, 2022. His daughter, Kim Kaup (EJ) and family from Chic…
Birthday Lucille Meyer Please join us in celebrating our mother's 95th birthday, April 16, 2022, with a card shower. Cards may be mailed to: L…
Birthday Jack Miller Jack Miller will be having his 80th birthday on March 23rd. Help him celebrate with a card shower. Please mail to: Jack L…
Birthday Betty Quintard Betty L. Quintard of Scottsbluff, Nebraska will celebrate her 88th birthday March 24, 2022. Her family would like to h…