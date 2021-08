Birthday Phyllis (Fenimore) Cooper Phyllis (Fenimore) Cooper turned 101 on July 26, 2021. She was raised in Scottsbluff and is a 1937 graduate of Scottsbluff High, and a Scottsbluff resident until 2011. She celebrated her 101st birthday with 28 family members from all over the country, gathering in O'Fallon, Missouri for the celebration on July 24th.