Birthday Mar 6, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Oneta Clark Happy 102nd Birthday to Oneta Clark on March 17th, 2021. Her family would request that she receive cards of celebration at her home at: 2405 Ave C, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. 0 comments Tags Birthday Scottsbluff Ne Celebration Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Feb 27, 2021 Birthday Mary Ruff Mary Ruff, long time Scottssbluff resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 5th, 2021. Mary's family would like … Birthdays Birthday Feb 27, 2021 Birthday Elaine Pile Elaine Pile of Gering will celebrate her 70th birthday on March 5th. Her family would like to honor her with a card showe… Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Patti Larsen Patti Larsen of Scottsbluff will celebrate her 75th birthday on February 26th. Her children, Matt Larsen, Melissa Schnei… +2 Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Josephine "Pepa" Ybarra Salazar Josephine "Pepa" Ybarra Salazar will be celebrating her 96th birthday on March 7, 2021. She was born … Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Cheryl Wilkinson Cheryl Wilkinson will be celebrating her 99th birthday on February 25, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with… Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Arlene Reitz Arlene Reitz will celebrate her 99th birthday February 24, 2021. Let's honor her by sending cards to Arlene at: Harringt… Birthdays Birthday Updated Feb 27, 2021 Birthday Barbara Lattin Barbara Lattin will be celebrating her 80th birthday on March 1st, 2021. Help her celebrate with a card shower. Birthd… Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Patricia "Pat" Baum Patricia "Pat" Baum will be celebrating her 80th birthday. She was born February 24, 1941 in Scottsbluff and has … Birthdays Birthday Feb 13, 2021 Birthday Bob Pile Bob Pile is celebrating his 70th Valentine birthday today, February 14th!! His family invites you to fill his mailbox with c… Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Donna Jean Geister Donna Jean Geister will celebrate her 90th birthday on February 25 2021. There will be a birthday party held for h…