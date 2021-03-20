Birthday Mar 20, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Connie Blanco Connie Blanco will be celebrating her 75th birthday on March 24, 2021.Her Children and Grandchildren would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 1502 19th Ave., Mitchell, NE 69357. 0 comments Tags Connie Blanco Birthday Mitchell Grandchild Wish Shower Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birth Mar 13, 2021 Birth Ruthie Mae Stobel Andy and Meagan Stobel of Gering would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Ruthie Mae Stobel. Ruthie was bor… +2 Birthdays Birthday Mar 13, 2021 Birthday Greg Hinze On March 19, 1931 Greg Hinze was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. 90 years of good living is worth celebrating! His family c… Birthdays Birthday Mar 13, 2021 Birthday Gerald E. Matzke Gerald E. ("Jerry") Matzke of Sidney will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 16. Jerry was born in Seward, Ne… Birthdays Birthday Mar 6, 2021 Birthday Oneta Clark Happy 102nd Birthday to Oneta Clark on March 17th, 2021. Her family would request that she receive cards of celebration a… +2 Birthdays Birthday Mar 6, 2021 Birthday Caleb Payne Caleb Payne is celebrating his 91st birthday on March 8, 2021. His children, Jim & Deb Payne, Mark & Lori Payne, … +2 Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Josephine "Pepa" Ybarra Salazar Josephine "Pepa" Ybarra Salazar will be celebrating her 96th birthday on March 7, 2021. She was born … Birthdays Birthday Feb 27, 2021 Birthday Mary Ruff Mary Ruff, long time Scottssbluff resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 5th, 2021. Mary's family would like … Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Patti Larsen Patti Larsen of Scottsbluff will celebrate her 75th birthday on February 26th. Her children, Matt Larsen, Melissa Schnei… Birthdays Birthday Feb 27, 2021 Birthday Elaine Pile Elaine Pile of Gering will celebrate her 70th birthday on March 5th. Her family would like to honor her with a card showe… Birthdays Birthday Feb 20, 2021 Birthday Patricia "Pat" Baum Patricia "Pat" Baum will be celebrating her 80th birthday. She was born February 24, 1941 in Scottsbluff and has …