Birthday Udell L Hughes Sr. Happy 95th Birthday, Dr. Udell L Hughes Sr! Udell was born May 19, 1926 in Crawford, Nebraska, raised in California. After serving in the US Navy he married the love of his life Thelma and they began a family. Udell earned his Bachelor of Science and Masters in Education from Chadron State College. The Hughes family moved to Scottsbluff in 1967 where Udell accepted a position to create the newly formed Educational Service Unit. He retired from the ESU in 1986 but pursued several other careers as a computer programmer, campground owner, antique dealer, documentary film researcher and chef. He currently says he's retired but you never know...