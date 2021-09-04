Birthday Ruth Pfenning The children of Ruth Pfenning would like to surprise her with a card shower for her 90th birthday. She will celebrate this occasion on September 14th. Ruth has been a long-time resident of Scottsbluff and just recently moved to Kansas. Please send birthday greetings to her new address: 1019 Firetree Avenue, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006.
