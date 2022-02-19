Birthday Alan Minch Alan Minch of Gering, NE will be celebrating his 90th birthday on February 26, 2022. Please join his children, Kathy (Galen) Larson, Jodi (Tim) Ruzicka, Mike (Pam) Minch, Dave (Lauree) Minch, along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in celebrating his special day. Please send birthday wishes to: 1605 T St., Gering, NE 69341.