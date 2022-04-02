Birthday Winnie Smith If you know this lovely lady, you know her kindness overflows to everyone she knows. Let's make her 80th birthday a special one and send birthday greetings to her on April 9th. Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 12, Harrisburg, NE. 69345.
Birthday
