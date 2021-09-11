Birthday Virginia Flores Virginia Flores of Gering will be celebrating her 80th birthday today Sunday September 12, 2021. Her husband Rauls Sr., and their five children, Raul (Sarah) Flores Jr., Martin (Tammy) Flores, Anita (Kelly) Kisser, Phillip Flores and Sylvia (Sergio) Carabajal, along with their grandchildren and greatgrandchildren would like to honor Virginia with a card shower. Please send your birthday wishes to: 98 Barbara Lane, Gering, NE 69341.