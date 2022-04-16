Birthday Matt Palomo Jr. Help us celebrate our father's 70th birthday! On April 27th Matt Palomo, Jr. will turn 70 and we would love to surprise him with a card shower. Friends, family and any others that have crossed Matt's path are invited to reach out to celebrate being 70. Maybe you're one of Matt's hundreds of boy scouts who have passed through his troop during his 50+ years as Scoutmaster. Perhaps you've spent summer evenings playing tennis with Matt, or have been a Matt's Lawn Service customer during his 40 years as a local business owner. We know that our father values his relationships with others and would love to hear from you! Cards can be sent to: 2040 U Street, Gering NE. 69341. Thank you for helping us honor our father! Luisa, Andrea & Sergio
