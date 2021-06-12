Birthday Jun 12, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Dorothe Fox Dorothe Fox will be celebrating her 90th birthday on June 17, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishe may be sent to her at: 320 E 42nd Street, Apt S108, Scottsbluff, NE. 69361. 0 comments Tags Birthday Birthday Dorothe Fox Dorothe Fox S108 Shower Ne. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday May 22, 2021 Birthday Raul Flores Sr. Raul Flores Sr. of Gering will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. His wife Virginia, and th… Birthdays Birthday Jun 5, 2021 Birthday Joyce Y. Miller Joyce Y. Miller will be celebrating her 80th birthday June 12, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card s… Birthdays Birthday May 22, 2021 Birthday Udell L Hughes Sr. Happy 95th Birthday, Dr. Udell L Hughes Sr! Udell was born May 19, 1926 in Crawford, Nebraska, raised in Californi… Birthdays Birthday May 29, 2021 Birthday Richard Brown Richard Brown will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 1, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card sho… Birthdays Birthday May 22, 2021 Birthday Twila Enlow Look who is turning 85! Twila Enlow will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Her family and frien… +2 Birthdays Birthday May 15, 2021 Birthday Yvonne Hoffman Yvonne Hoffman will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 18th, 2021. She was born on a farm Southeast of Sidney, NE… Birthdays Birthday May 15, 2021 Birthday John Ferguson John Ferguson will be celebrating his 70th birthday on May 24, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card sho… Birthdays Birthday May 15, 2021 Birthday Al Edwards This handsome guy celebrated his 90th Birthday on May 5, 2021. Al, known as "Squirt" growing up in Lyman, NE, lives in Sco…