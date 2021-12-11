Birthday Darrell Robertson Please help our father Darrell Robertson celebrate his 95th birthday December 19th. Darrell was born 12-19-1926 near Redington, NE and has remained a lifelong resident of Morrill County. The family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 9927 Road 92, Bridgeport, NE 69336.
Birthday
