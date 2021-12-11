 Skip to main content
Birthday Darrell Robertson Please help our father Darrell Robertson celebrate his 95th birthday December 19th. Darrell was born 12-19-1926 near Redington, NE and has remained a lifelong resident of Morrill County. The family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 9927 Road 92, Bridgeport, NE 69336.

Birthday Eddie Guzman Eddie Guzman celebrated his 92nd birthday on Friday, Dec. 3. A Scottsbluff native, he still enjoys taking care of his ga…

Birthday Eddie G. Meininger Eddie Meininger will be celebrating his 85th birthday on December 14th, 2021. His family would like to honor this …

Birthday Helen M. Briggs Helen Briggs will turn 90 on December 6, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower for this special…

Birthday Lois Maas Lois Maas will be celebrating her 85th birthday on December 9, 2021. Please join her family in celebrating this special day…

Birth Cal Joseph Lussetto Daneff Ro Daneff of Santa Cruz, California is proud to announce the birth of her baby brother, Cal Joseph Lussetto D…

Birthday George Green George will be turning 99 on December 13, 2021. Please join George's family in wishing him a happy birthday! To celebrat…

Birthday Darlene Hall Former long time resident, Darlene Hall, will be having her 90th Birthday party from 2-4p.m., November 21 at the Sandhil…

Birthday L.D. Anderson L.D. Anderson, Minister of the Morrill Church of Christ will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 2, 2021. Cards and…

Birthday Chuck Cowan If you know this fishing guy, give him a call, text or visit. He will be 75 on November 27, 2021. If you would like to se…

Birthday David Hoffman David will be celebrating his 70th birthday on November 23, 2021. Please join his wife, Cynthia and their children, Eri…

