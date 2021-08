Birthday Bonnie Franklin The family of Bonnie Franklin would like to invite you to celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house reception on Saturday August 21, 2021 from 2-4 pm at the Morrill County Hospital Training Center, 901 Main Street, Bridgeport. Please let your presence be your gift. If you are unable to attend, cards may be sent to: PO Box 1071, Bridgeport, NE 69336.