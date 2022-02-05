Birthday Caroline Guzman Caroline Guzman will be celebrating her 95th birthday on February 11, 2022. Her family wishes to thank her for all of her love and support throughout the years and would also like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: Caroline Guzman, Box 204, Minatare, NE 69356.
Birthday
Related to this story
Most Popular
Birthday Janet Schmeekle It's is with great love and appreciation that we announce the 70th birthday of our Mom & Grammy, Janet (McFall) S…
Birthday Pauline Francisco Pauline will be celebrating her 101st birthday January 24, 2022. She currently resides at Heritage Estates in Gerin…
Birthday Cleo Olson The family of Cleo Olson request a card shower celebrating her 90th Birthday on January 25, 2022. Cleo is blessed by her w…