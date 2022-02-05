 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 Comments

Birthday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birthday

Birthday Caroline Guzman Caroline Guzman will be celebrating her 95th birthday on February 11, 2022. Her family wishes to thank her for all of her love and support throughout the years and would also like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: Caroline Guzman, Box 204, Minatare, NE 69356.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday/Janet Schmeekle
Birthdays

Birthday/Janet Schmeekle

Birthday Janet Schmeekle It's is with great love and appreciation that we announce the 70th birthday of our Mom & Grammy, Janet (McFall) S…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Rose Brown Rose Brown will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 5, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card showe…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Cathleen Burbach Cathleen Burbach will be celebrating her 87th birthday on January 22, 2022. Her children, Sheryl (Don) Brunz, Rick (…

Birthday/Francisco
Birthdays

Birthday/Francisco

Birthday Pauline Francisco Pauline will be celebrating her 101st birthday January 24, 2022. She currently resides at Heritage Estates in Gerin…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

BIRTHDAY Delorse Burkman Delorse Burkman will be 93 years young on January 29, 2022. Her friends would like to honor her with a card shower. C…

Birthday/Olson
Birthdays

Birthday/Olson

Birthday Cleo Olson The family of Cleo Olson request a card shower celebrating her 90th Birthday on January 25, 2022. Cleo is blessed by her w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News