Birthday Betty Jo Gerhard Happy 90th birthday to Betty Jo Gerhard! Her children, Steve (Nancy) Gerhard, Cindy (Jim) McClelland, Anne (Tyler) Burton, John (Amy) Gerhard and Susan (Justin) Krantz, her grandchildren and great grandchildren would like to honor her birthday with a card shower from her family and friends. Betty Jo was born in Banner County, NE on March 15th, and married Leo Gerhard in 1952. The family wishes to thank you for remembering her with cards and memories on her special day. Birthday greetings may be sent to Betty Jo at: 2219 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. She would love to hear from everyone!
Birthday
