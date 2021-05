Birthday Raul Flores Sr. Raul Flores Sr. of Gering will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. His wife Virginia, and their five children Raul (Sarah) Flores Jr., Martin (Tammy Flores, Anita (Kelly) Kisser, Phillip Flores and Sylvia (Sergio) Carabajal, along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren would like to honor Raul Sr. with a card shower. Please send your birthday wishes to: 98 Barbara Lane, Gering, NE 69341.