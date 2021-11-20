Birthday Josephine "Josie" Delgado Josie will be turning 100 on December 2, 2021. She was born on December 2nd, 1921. There will be a "Century of Life" celebration held in her honor on Dedcember 4, 2021. We will meet at the Cobblestone Inn at 12:30 P.M. and begin the celebration with a drive-by honk & wave parade that will continue past Josie's house and back to the Cobblestone Inn for a reception at 2:00 P.M. that will include refreshments, a performance and reminiscing on Josie's 100 years! Your presence will be greatly appreciated. Please let us know if you can attend or participate in the parade. We would also love to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 762 East 3rd Avenue, Torrington, WY 82240. As Josie would say "Oh my heavens!" or "Oh my goodness!" "Thank you for celebrating me!" Please contact Victoria at 308-641-1146 or vncasillas@gmail.com for any questions on the celebration.