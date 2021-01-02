 Skip to main content
Birthday Louie Menghini Louie Menghini celebrated his 80th birthday on January 2, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Help Louie celebrate by sending birthday wishes to: P.O. Box 252, Oshkosh, NE 69154.

