Birthday Cynthia (Krantz) Snyder Epic things happened in 1941: The U.S. enters WWII, Pearl Harbor is attacked, Franklin Roosevelt is President, the film DUMBO is released by Disney, and the Wonder Woman superhero series begins. The true Wonder Woman, Cynthia (Krantz) Snyder was also born in 1941 on February 3rd. Just like Wonder Woman Cynthia battled her way through life encountering the Blizzard of 49, managing farm life, working with the "Gibson's Gang" at Gibson's Discount Center and battling long lines of shoppers at Walmart Supercenter until retirement. Cynthia will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Feb 3, 2021 and her children Mike & Judy Snyder and Jeanette Snyder, grandchildren Ethan and Tyler Snyder, would like to honor her life, hard work, and great sense of humor with a surprise birthday card shower in her honor. Cards may be sent to: Cynthia in care of her son Mike Snyder, 1357 SW 11th Street, Ontario, Oregon 97914.