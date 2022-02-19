Birthday Feb 19, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Cheryl Wilkinson Cheryl Wilkinson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on February 25, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 555 H Street, Gering, NE 69341. 0 Comments Tags Birthday Cheryl Wilkinson Cheryl Wilkinson Wish Shower Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Feb 5, 2022 Birthday Caroline Guzman Caroline Guzman will be celebrating her 95th birthday on February 11, 2022. Her family wishes to thank her for all of… Birthdays Birthday/Janet Schmeekle Jan 29, 2022 Birthday Janet Schmeekle It's is with great love and appreciation that we announce the 70th birthday of our Mom & Grammy, Janet (McFall) S… Birthdays Birthday Feb 5, 2022 Birthday Arvid Gompert Arvid Gompert turned 93 on February 2, 2022. His family and friends would like to honor him with a card shower. Please … Birthdays Birthday Jan 29, 2022 Birthday Rose Brown Rose Brown will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 5, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card showe… Birthdays Birthday 10 hrs ago Birthday Shirley Bostock Shirley Bostock will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 26, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a… Birthdays Birthday Jan 22, 2022 BIRTHDAY Delorse Burkman Delorse Burkman will be 93 years young on January 29, 2022. Her friends would like to honor her with a card shower. C… Birthdays Birthday Feb 5, 2022 Birthday Dorothy Hoffman Dorothy will be celebrating her 90th birthday on February 7, 2022. Please join her children, David (Cynthia) Hoffman,… Birthdays Birthday Feb 5, 2022 Birthday Ron Thayer The family of Ron Thayer of Morrill, NE, is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Sunday, February 13,…