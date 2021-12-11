Birthday Helen McDonald Helen McDonald of Gering will celebrate her 99th birthday on December 13th, 2021. Helen's friends would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Helen at: 1835 P Street, Gering, NE 69341. Thank you for helping us honor our dear friend Helen for her special day!
