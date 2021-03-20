 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 comments

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Birthday Laura Edwards Laura Edwards will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on March 21, 2021 with a family get together in her honor. Laura was born in Minatare, NE, grew up in Lyman, NE and has been married to Albert Edwards for the past 71 years (Albert will also turn 90 in May). The couple's four children, Rod (MaryAnn) Edwards, Brad (Jackie) Edwards, Lori (Brett) Hoppes, and Sheli Goodwin, along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren invite you to help them honor her with a card shower by sending your Birthday wishes to: 1805 E. 32nd Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth
Birthdays

Birth

Birth Ruthie Mae Stobel Andy and Meagan Stobel of Gering would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Ruthie Mae Stobel. Ruthie was bor…

+2
Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Greg Hinze On March 19, 1931 Greg Hinze was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. 90 years of good living is worth celebrating! His family c…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Gerald E. Matzke Gerald E. ("Jerry") Matzke of Sidney will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 16. Jerry was born in Seward, Ne…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Oneta Clark Happy 102nd Birthday to Oneta Clark on March 17th, 2021. Her family would request that she receive cards of celebration a…

+2
Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Caleb Payne Caleb Payne is celebrating his 91st birthday on March 8, 2021. His children, Jim & Deb Payne, Mark & Lori Payne, …

+2
Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Josephine "Pepa" Ybarra Salazar Josephine "Pepa" Ybarra Salazar will be celebrating her 96th birthday on March 7, 2021. She was born …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Mary Ruff Mary Ruff, long time Scottssbluff resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 5th, 2021. Mary's family would like …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Patti Larsen Patti Larsen of Scottsbluff will celebrate her 75th birthday on February 26th. Her children, Matt Larsen, Melissa Schnei…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Elaine Pile Elaine Pile of Gering will celebrate her 70th birthday on March 5th. Her family would like to honor her with a card showe…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Patricia "Pat" Baum Patricia "Pat" Baum will be celebrating her 80th birthday. She was born February 24, 1941 in Scottsbluff and has …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News