Birthday Bonnie (Settles) McNees The family of Bonnie McNees is looking forward to helping her celebrate her 90th birthday! We will be hosting a drop in reception from 2:00-4:00 on Saturday, March 5 at Kimball County Manor. No need to RSVP. If you'd like to wish Bonnie a happy birthday, but are unable to attend, please brighten her day with a card at 810 E. 7th Street, Kimball, NE, 69145.