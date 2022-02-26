Birthday Bonnie (Settles) McNees The family of Bonnie McNees is looking forward to helping her celebrate her 90th birthday! We will be hosting a drop in reception from 2:00-4:00 on Saturday, March 5 at Kimball County Manor. No need to RSVP. If you'd like to wish Bonnie a happy birthday, but are unable to attend, please brighten her day with a card at 810 E. 7th Street, Kimball, NE, 69145.
Birthday
Related to this story
Most Popular
Birthday Brenda Billingsley Nifty, Nifty look who's 60! Brenda Billingsley will be celebrating her 60th birthday on February 22, 2022. Please …
Birthday Cheryl Wilkinson Cheryl Wilkinson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on February 25, 2022. Her family would like to honor her wit…
Birthday Alan Minch Alan Minch of Gering, NE will be celebrating his 90th birthday on February 26, 2022. Please join his children, Kathy (Gale…
Birthday Arlene Reitz Arlene Reitz will celebrate her 100th birthday February 24, 2022. Please honor her with a card shower to: 3727 Chestnut …
Birthday Shirley Bostock Shirley Bostock will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 26, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a…
Birthday Anita Osborn Anita Osborn will be celebrating her 90th birthday on March 5, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card show…
Birthday Maxine E. (Hults) Walker Maxine will be turning 80 on March 1, 2022. Her children are hosting a Birthday Open House at the Mitchell F…
Birthday Terry Brown In honor of Terry P. Brown's 80th birthdayhis family is having an open house on Sunday March 6th at the Robidoux RV Park …