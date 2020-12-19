Birthday Barbara (Burney) Luce Barbara (Burney) Luce will be turning 80 years old on December 22, 2020. Please join Russell, his children (Kurt, Clay, Cindy & Dessie), his grandchildren and his great grandchildren as we honor her. Because of COVID 19 and her birthday being during the week of Christmas we would like to have a SURPRISE birthday card shower! If you would like to honor her please send your card to: Barbara Luce, 240013 Gilbaugh Dr, Gering, NE 69341. (we are asking that no gifts just cards)