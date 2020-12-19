 Skip to main content
Birthday Barbara (Burney) Luce Barbara (Burney) Luce will be turning 80 years old on December 22, 2020. Please join Russell, his children (Kurt, Clay, Cindy & Dessie), his grandchildren and his great grandchildren as we honor her. Because of COVID 19 and her birthday being during the week of Christmas we would like to have a SURPRISE birthday card shower! If you would like to honor her please send your card to: Barbara Luce, 240013 Gilbaugh Dr, Gering, NE 69341. (we are asking that no gifts just cards)

Birthday Edna Hessler Edna Hessler is turning 90 on December 16th. Because we can't celebrate in person, her sons, Lee, Rick, and Vern and fam…

Birthday Nadine Dietrich Nadine Dietrich will be celebrating her 95th birthday on December 12, 2020 with children Roxi Smith, Natalie (David) …

Birthday Daniel Spencer Daniel Spencer will celebrating 75 years this December 19th. If you would like to wish Dan a happy birthday by card, i…

Birthday Marian Rogers Marian Rogers will be celebrating her 90th birthday on December 10, 2020. Her family would like to honor this special o…

Birthday Ron Asmus Ron Asmus celebrated his 80th birthday on May 7, 2020. If you see him, wish him a belated happy birthday.

Birthday Patty Rice Patty Rice will be celebrating her 90th birthday on December 16, 2020. Her family would like to honor this special occasio…

Birthday Keeta Thompson Keeta Thompson will be celebrating her 90th birthday on December 8, 2020. Her family would like to honor her with a ca…

Birthday Lucy Carr Happy, Happy birthday to Lucy Carr, 85 years young on December 13. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. T…

