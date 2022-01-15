Birthday Cathleen Burbach Cathleen Burbach will be celebrating her 87th birthday on January 22, 2022. Her children, Sheryl (Don) Brunz, Rick (Velta) Burbach, Pat Burbach, Bonnie (Mike) Pelster, Joel (Pam) Burbach, Grandchildren, Kami (Jeff) Brezina, Kyler (Bridget) Brunz, Corey (Cari) Burbach, Jared (Annie) Burbach, Lee (Trish) Burbach, Ben (Mendy) Pelster, Christa Pelster (Jeremy Haworth), Austin Pelster, DeAndra (Brian) Shores, Dick Burbach (Megan Pfeifer), 16 great-grandchildren, 3 step grandsons, 11 step-great-grandchildren, and 5 step-great-great-grandchildren would like to honor Cathleen with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: Cathleen Burbach, P.O. Box 557, Rushville, NE 69360.